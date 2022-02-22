Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD, role model for strong socio-economic growth, says India’s Foreign Secy

Sringla stresses on upholding spirit of Liberation War

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla today complimented Bangladesh for emerging as a role model for strong socio-economic growth.
In his virtual address to the Tenth India-Bangladesh Friendship dialogue organised in Shimla, capital of the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, the Foreign Secretary said, "As Bangladesh commemorates fifty years of its independence, I am happy to note that its growth has proven its detractors wrong. The growth of Bangladesh is not just in the interest of the people of Bangladesh, but equally, in the interest of the region and beyond. It is this spirit of interdependence and fraternal ties that drive our development cooperation with Bangladesh, which is the largest that we have with any country.''
The four-day dialogue was organised by the India Foundation and the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies. The ninth round of India Bangladesh Friendship dialogue was held in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in November 2019.
Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam, led the delegation comprising Ministers, members of Parliament, political leaders, former High Commissioners to India, diplomats, academics and intellectuals.
Shringla who has served as Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, responsible for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives mentioned that the two-way trade in the recent past has witnessed a quantum jump. For the first time, exports from Bangladesh are expected to cross US$ 2 billion this year. He said that early conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement is vital to enhancing this momentum in trade.
"Bangladesh has historically been an important trade and transportation hub for our subcontinent. India and Bangladesh have signed an 'Agreement on the Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for Transshipment of Goods to and from North East of India'. Fully operationalizing this agreement will bring economic benefits to a range of stakeholders from both the countries,'' he said.
Shringla who has also served as India's Ambassador to Bangladesh, underlined the need for effective border management as it is crucial for facilitating economic linkages and people-to-people contact. "We need to work closely to strengthen border infrastructure to ensure smooth transit of goods and people while ensuring that illegal activities are kept under check. An example of this approach is our objective of establishing additional border 'haats.' Another area that needs our concerted focus is connectivity. India and Bangladesh have made remarkable progress in enhancing connectivity through the use of their inland waterways. In a significant development, on February  5 in 2022, a cargo vessel carrying food grains sailed from Patna (Bihar) and will travel via the waterways of India and Bangladesh to reach Pandu (Assam) in early March,'' he said.
He said that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers which are part of our shared resources and responsibilities. "The historic accord on Ganga water sharing has stood the test of time. We are now working on finalizing agreements for other rivers and exchanging best practices in the areas of river embankments, addressing salinity of rivers, etc. Greater synergies in climate action, preserving shared natural heritage such as Sundarbans etc. are also required.''
Shringla concluded his speech by stressing on the importance of nurturing and upholding the spirit of the 1971 liberation war, especially at a time when radical and anti-liberation forces try to destabilize our region for their own interests.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bengali music composer  Abhijit Banerjee dies
BNP has ruined spirit of Bangla, Bengali, Liberation War: Hasan
AL has destroyed Language Movement spirit: Fakhrul
Three siblings die in gas explosion
2 injured in N’ganj gas cylinder blast die in hospital
Govt looking for financier for Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail line project
Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam, Military Secretary to President Md Abdul Hamid
Malaysia likely to start hiring foreign workers soon


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft