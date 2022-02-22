BD, role model for strong socio-economic growth, says India’s Foreign Secy

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla today complimented Bangladesh for emerging as a role model for strong socio-economic growth.

In his virtual address to the Tenth India-Bangladesh Friendship dialogue organised in Shimla, capital of the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, the Foreign Secretary said, "As Bangladesh commemorates fifty years of its independence, I am happy to note that its growth has proven its detractors wrong. The growth of Bangladesh is not just in the interest of the people of Bangladesh, but equally, in the interest of the region and beyond. It is this spirit of interdependence and fraternal ties that drive our development cooperation with Bangladesh, which is the largest that we have with any country.''

The four-day dialogue was organised by the India Foundation and the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies. The ninth round of India Bangladesh Friendship dialogue was held in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in November 2019.

Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam, led the delegation comprising Ministers, members of Parliament, political leaders, former High Commissioners to India, diplomats, academics and intellectuals.

Shringla who has served as Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, responsible for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives mentioned that the two-way trade in the recent past has witnessed a quantum jump. For the first time, exports from Bangladesh are expected to cross US$ 2 billion this year. He said that early conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement is vital to enhancing this momentum in trade.

"Bangladesh has historically been an important trade and transportation hub for our subcontinent. India and Bangladesh have signed an 'Agreement on the Use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for Transshipment of Goods to and from North East of India'. Fully operationalizing this agreement will bring economic benefits to a range of stakeholders from both the countries,'' he said.

Shringla who has also served as India's Ambassador to Bangladesh, underlined the need for effective border management as it is crucial for facilitating economic linkages and people-to-people contact. "We need to work closely to strengthen border infrastructure to ensure smooth transit of goods and people while ensuring that illegal activities are kept under check. An example of this approach is our objective of establishing additional border 'haats.' Another area that needs our concerted focus is connectivity. India and Bangladesh have made remarkable progress in enhancing connectivity through the use of their inland waterways. In a significant development, on February 5 in 2022, a cargo vessel carrying food grains sailed from Patna (Bihar) and will travel via the waterways of India and Bangladesh to reach Pandu (Assam) in early March,'' he said.

He said that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers which are part of our shared resources and responsibilities. "The historic accord on Ganga water sharing has stood the test of time. We are now working on finalizing agreements for other rivers and exchanging best practices in the areas of river embankments, addressing salinity of rivers, etc. Greater synergies in climate action, preserving shared natural heritage such as Sundarbans etc. are also required.''

Shringla concluded his speech by stressing on the importance of nurturing and upholding the spirit of the 1971 liberation war, especially at a time when radical and anti-liberation forces try to destabilize our region for their own interests.









