3 sent to jail over gang-rape of teenager



Three youths including boy friend were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday after a two-day remand for allegedly gang-raped of a teenager in Dhaka's Lalbagh area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid sent them to jail after a two-day remand in the case.

The three youths are -- the victim's boy friend Monir Hossain Shuvo (22), a third-year BBA student; Al-Amin alias Billal and Sabuj.

Police said the victim arrived in Dhaka's Sadarghat from Patuakhali on February 12 when Shuvo received her and took her to their girl friend, Dina's house, where she was raped.











