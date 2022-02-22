Video
Quader leaves for health check-up in India

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader left Dhaka to New Delhi on Monday for regular health check-up.
He reached in New Delhi on Monday afternoon by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. He was accompanied by his wife Isratunnesa Quader. Quader, also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, is expected to return Dhaka after a medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi.
Earlier, he left Dhaka at around 12:00 noon. AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan did see-off to him at Hajrat Shahjalal International Airport.


