Quader leaves for health check-up in India

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader left Dhaka to New Delhi on Monday for regular health check-up.

He reached in New Delhi on Monday afternoon by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. He was accompanied by his wife Isratunnesa Quader. Quader, also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, is expected to return Dhaka after a medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi.

Earlier, he left Dhaka at around 12:00 noon. AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan did see-off to him at Hajrat Shahjalal International Airport.











