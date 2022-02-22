Banking Events





























Banking Events

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director (Current Charge) Muhammad Qaisar Ali along with Additional Managing Director Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Senior Executive Vice President Md. Maksudur Rahman, high officials and executives, placing floral wreath at Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2022, Monday.Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S. M.Mahfuzur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F.), Directors Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, K M ShamsulAlam, Md. Abdul Majid and Md. Asaduzzaman, DMD are placing floral wreath at the central Shaheed Minar to show respects to the language martyrs on Monday.