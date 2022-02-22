BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC

The students of BRAC Bank's Scholarship Programme have performed brilliantly in the recent-past HSC examination. Out of the 50 students who appeared for the exam, 47 earned a GPA of 5, says a press release.

Hailing from financially challenged families in rural areas, the students have demonstrated an indomitable spirit to make great accomplishments.

The students were selected for the 'BRAC Bank-Prothom Alo Trust Adamya Medhabi Scholarship Programme' in 2019 after getting a GPA of 5 in their SSC exam. The prolonged pandemic has hindered their studies but could not exhaust their morale.

As the results came out on February 13, 2022, of the GPA 5 achievers, 38 students were from Science, while eight were from Humanities, and one is from a Commerce background.

Commenting on their achievements, BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "We are happy to learn the results of these Adamya students. They are all brilliant and did exceptionally well in the examination despite hardship. We only stood by them to ignite their confidence. The BRAC Bank Family congratulates them and wishes them all success in the future."

"BRAC Bank will continue it scholarships as they get enrolled in universities, engineering institutions, medical colleges, etc., for their graduate-level studies. We take great pride in being able to stand beside the students to realize their potential," he added.

BRAC Bank and ProthomAlo Trust, a concern of leading Bangla newspaper ProthomAlo, launched the 'AdamyaMedhabi Scholarship Programme' in 2010 to help the meritorious students from financially challenging families realize their higher education dreams. It is a comprehensive stipend programme covering the expenses of tuition fees, book purchases, and admission fees.

Students getting a GPA of 5 in SSC can apply for the scholarship for HSC level studies. If they retain a GPA of 5 in HSC, they would continue availing of the scholarship up until their graduation. The specialty of the stipend is that all students hail from villages and families who cannot bear their educational expenses. Without this support, they would face dropout and the country would lose their merit and contribution to society.

More than 800 students pursued their higher education availing of the scholarship to date. Many of the scholarship recipients have established themselves in society by pursuing professions of doctors, engineers, civil servants, teachers. Many of them are now studying in some of the reputed universities of the country, including BUET, Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chattogram University, Rajshahi Medical College, textile, engineering universities, and other medical colleges.



