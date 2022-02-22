BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks

A high-profile official delegation is scheduled to visit Egypt early next month to hold talks on signing a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), officials said.

Led by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, the team will begin three-day visit on March 02 aiming to expand trade, commerce and investment between the two countries, according to officials in Dhaka.

In this connection, the foreign affairs ministry has recently requested the commerce ministry to provide its opinion on a draft agreement, they said.

The views of the Bangladesh side would be shared with the Egyptian side, it mentioned.





