Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court

CHENNAI, Feb 21: In a significant advance for Air India in its legal tussle with Devas Multimedia, the court of appeals in Quebec, Canada, has given it the nod to challenge an earlier Canadian court order that allowed foreign investors in Devas to seize Air India's assets.

"Without expressing opinion on the merits or likelihood of success of the appeal, I am satisfied that the matter should be brought up in the court," the judge said, posting the matter's next hearing for May 13.

Ever since 2011, when India annulled the deal it had entered into through Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with Devas, alleging fraud, the foreign investors in Devas have been approaching various international courts seeking compensation. Late last year, a Quebec court had authorised the seizure of assets belonging to Air India, which was then owned by the Indian government, after Devas filed a case there against India for breaching a unilateral treaty.

In late January 2022, however, in a major privatisation exercise, the Indian government transferred Air India to Talace, a subsidiary of the Tata Group.

The deal had been entered into in 2005, for Antrix Corporation to lease two communications satellites to Devas along with the required spectrum, for Devas to provide multimedia services. But in 2011, the Indian government cancelled the deal amid allegations of irregularities in the spectrum sale, and on the plea that the spectrum was required for India's security needs. -Times of India







