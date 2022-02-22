Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Walton brand television has been registering rapid and successful market expansion in Croatia centering huge response from the buyers toward   the Bangladeshi electronics giant made television.
Walton TV's state-of-the-art technology, features, high standard and sustainability are luring the Croatian buyers. In this regard, Walton TV's modern marketing strategy has been also playing a significant role.
The Bangladeshi brand started TV export to Croatia in 2020 as the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) system. From 2021, Walton has been exporting television with its own brand logo in the Croatian market.
Being Walton TV's distributor, Croatia's renowned electronics brand 'Smartphone I Tablet Service D.O.O.' are conducting the sales and marketing activities in the Croatian market.
Walton's Croatia Market Concern Aminul Islam said that Walton's TV market in Croatia has been extending rapidly. As of nearly $2.5 million worth of Walton TVs has been exported to Croatia. This year, Walton is hoping of bagging $3 million worth earnings from its TV export to Croatia. Walton TVs are being displayed and sold in large supermarkets across Croatia, such as Interspar and Kaufland, along with extensive advertisements being aired on local TV channels and other media outlets.
Walton TV's Chief Business Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, "Walton TV registered a 264 percent export growth in the fiscal year 2020-21. Now, Europe is the major export market of Walton brand TV. As of now, Walton expanded its TV exports to 14 European countries, including Germany, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania and the Netherlands. This year, Walton is moving ahead to create new export markets in Europe, America and Asia. Our goal is to build a brighter image of Bangladesh abroad by marketing 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled TVs worldwide."
Walton has been exporting TVs to different countries since 2010 and then positioned itself as the country's top television exporter. Now, Walton made television are being exported to over 35 countries. The domestic brand is now moving ahead with a mission of becoming one of the top five television exporters in the global market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft