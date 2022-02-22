Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seven Rings Cement, Soyo BD Int'l sign deal to supply cement

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Seven Rings Cement, Soyo BD Int'l sign deal to supply cement

Seven Rings Cement, Soyo BD Int'l sign deal to supply cement

Seven Rings Cement will feed cement to Soyo BD International, a Chinese ready mix supplier company, according to an agreement signed between the two companies in Dhaka.
Seven Rings Cement Chief Financial Officer Md Kausar Alam and Soyo BD International Managing Director Dong Chengfeng signed the agreement at the former's head office recently, says a press release.
The China-based company recently started its business in Bangladesh and is now supplying ready mix to different projects in Bangladesh.
From Seven Rings Cement Director Saif Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Chatterjee, Supply Chain Senior General Manager Md Mayeed Uddin , Audit Senior General Manager Md AKM Moslem Uddin were preset while from Soyo BD International Procurement Head Lin Yao Xiang, Senior Engineer Allen and Senior Accountant Bao attended the agreement signing deal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft