

Seven Rings Cement, Soyo BD Int'l sign deal to supply cement

Seven Rings Cement Chief Financial Officer Md Kausar Alam and Soyo BD International Managing Director Dong Chengfeng signed the agreement at the former's head office recently, says a press release.

The China-based company recently started its business in Bangladesh and is now supplying ready mix to different projects in Bangladesh.

From Seven Rings Cement Director Saif Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Chatterjee, Supply Chain Senior General Manager Md Mayeed Uddin , Audit Senior General Manager Md AKM Moslem Uddin were preset while from Soyo BD International Procurement Head Lin Yao Xiang, Senior Engineer Allen and Senior Accountant Bao attended the agreement signing deal.









