Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:26 AM
Home Business

Publication on Chattogram language movement heroes launched

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury (Nowfel), MP, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua, Ekushey Padak Winning Freedom Fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff Bacchu and Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk along with other gusts pose a the launching of an special publication on Chattogram language movement heroes at the Nagad head office in Dhaka on Sunday.



To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the great language movement, 'Nagad and The Business Standard have taken the initiative to pay tribute to 19 eminent language fighters from Chattogram for their remarkable contribution to the language movement.
The cover of this special joint publication titled 'Chattogram in Language Movement' has been revealed on the occasion of the great International Mother Language Day.
The exclusive publication was launched through an inaugural ceremony held at Nagad head office on Sunday. Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury (Nowfel), MP, was present at the event as the Chief Guest.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplab Barua, Ekushey Padak Winning Freedom Fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff Bacchu, were present as special guests. The event was also attended by Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad along with other dignitaries.
The special publication, 'Chattogram in Language Movement' features untold tales of 19 veteran language fighetrs from Chattogram region, who actively participated in the great language movement to achieve the deserving status for Bangla as the state language of Bangladesh.
This exclusive publication is anticipated to play a vital role in preserving the history behind the Bangla Language as well as the contributions and sacrifices of the great language soldiers.
The veteran language soldiers from Chattogram who have been featured on the magazine are - Shaheed Saber, Maulana Ahmedur Rahman Azmee, AKM Emdadul Islam, Krishna Gopal Sen, Abdus Salam, AKM Rafique Ullah Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Harun, Kobial Ramesh Shil, MA Aziz, Abul Kalam Azad, Chemon Ara, Mohammad Solaiman, Binod Behari, Prothiba Mutsuddi, Shawkat Osman, Mahbub Ul Alam Chowdhury, Zahur Ahmad Chowdhury, Prof Abdul Fazal and Sayadul Haque.
Prior to this, these 19 stories were published and circulated widely through National English daily the Business Standard Print and Online versions, starting from February 1 to February 21, in observance of the momentous month of February. The joint publication will be circulated across the country along with The Business standard's daily newspaper on 21 February 2022.
Commenting on the initiative, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad said, "Nagad is delighted to be a part of such a noble cause and this effort is a small step toward preserving and commemorating our valiant soldiers and their sacrifices. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to The Business Standard and all the associates for their tireless efforts in putting together this outstanding endeavor.


