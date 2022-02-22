

BHBFC observes Martyr's Day

After that a wreath-laying ceremony was held at its own Shaheed Minar in the head offie premises of the organization. Then a discussion programme on the significance of the day was held at the BHBFC training center.

BHBFC Board Chairman Prof. Md. Selim Uddin after laying flower-wreath attended the discussion programme as chief guest. Md. Afzal Karim, the Managing Director also laid a wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the organisation.

Officers and employees of all levels of the corporation and representatives of various organizations were present on the occasion.

Salim, Afzal Karim, excutives and employees discuss on the significance of the day. The Managing Director presided over the discussion ceremony.







Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) observes the International Mother Language and Great Martyrs' Day on Monday 21st February with due dignity and solemnity. In the morning, the day's programme began with hoisting of the national flag in honor of the martyrs.After that a wreath-laying ceremony was held at its own Shaheed Minar in the head offie premises of the organization. Then a discussion programme on the significance of the day was held at the BHBFC training center.BHBFC Board Chairman Prof. Md. Selim Uddin after laying flower-wreath attended the discussion programme as chief guest. Md. Afzal Karim, the Managing Director also laid a wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the organisation.Officers and employees of all levels of the corporation and representatives of various organizations were present on the occasion.Salim, Afzal Karim, excutives and employees discuss on the significance of the day. The Managing Director presided over the discussion ceremony.