GP to ensure dignity of mother language on web

As a tribute to the sacrifices made by the country's valiant language martyrs for the mother language, Grameenphone (GP), tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh has launched a campaign titled 'online-er bhasha' with International Mother Language Day, right around the corner.

The campaign is planned to generate awareness among youth in social media using the sticker images to protest against the negative use of the Bangla language.

The use of the Bangla language in various sectors seems to be on the wane, as the young generation appears to be distancing itself from the language.

GP, as a patron of local language and culture, emphasizes preserving the true essence of Bangla and has always worked towards strengthening its values through numerous initiatives.

For instance, last year, GP launched the Mobile-to-Mobile Bangla SMS Tariff facility at 25 poisha. This means if you write an SMS in Bangla, the tariff is 25 poisha instead of the regular price.

On this occasion, GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib said: "Online-er bhasha is more than a campaign to us and very close to our heart. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have been raising awareness to keep everyone safe in online space over the years; now we have realized we must step up to drive awareness to ensure responsible use of our blood-earned mother language of Bangla in this special month February. We welcome our valued customers, partners, patrons, and stakeholders to join this cause & help each other in making Online-er bhasa respectful."

In addition to that, last year, in February, GP launched another initiative titled 'Love for Language.' The initiative focused on their long-established belief that people can reduce the limitations of communication if they know Bangla appropriately.

Moreover, in 2020, under the theme, 'Kothagulo hariye na jak shobder obhabe,' GP took a special initiative. Through this initiative, GP launched customer service for people with special abilities on the website and self-service digital care app, MyGP. Here, they provided sign-line digit care for the hearing and speech impaired.











