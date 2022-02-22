Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP to ensure dignity of mother language on web

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

As a tribute to the sacrifices made by the country's valiant language martyrs for the mother language, Grameenphone (GP), tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh has launched a campaign titled 'online-er bhasha' with International Mother Language Day, right around the corner.  
The campaign is planned to generate awareness among youth in social media using the sticker images to protest against the negative use of the Bangla language.
The use of the Bangla language in various sectors seems to be on the wane, as the young generation appears to be distancing itself from the language.
GP, as a patron of local language and culture, emphasizes preserving the true essence of Bangla and has always worked towards strengthening its values through numerous initiatives.
For instance, last year, GP launched the Mobile-to-Mobile Bangla SMS Tariff facility at 25 poisha. This means if you write an SMS in Bangla, the tariff is 25 poisha instead of the regular price.
On this occasion, GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib said: "Online-er bhasha is more than a campaign to us and very close to our heart. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have been raising awareness to keep everyone safe in online space over the years; now we have realized we must step up to drive awareness to ensure responsible use of our blood-earned mother language of Bangla in this special month February. We welcome our valued customers, partners, patrons, and stakeholders to join this cause & help each other in making Online-er bhasa respectful."
In addition to that, last year, in February, GP launched another initiative titled 'Love for Language.' The initiative focused on their long-established belief that people can reduce the limitations of communication if they know Bangla appropriately.
Moreover, in 2020, under the theme, 'Kothagulo hariye na jak shobder obhabe,' GP took a special initiative. Through this initiative, GP launched customer service for people with special abilities on the website and self-service digital care app, MyGP. Here, they provided sign-line digit care for the hearing and speech impaired.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft