Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade with India need of the hour: Pak Advisor

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

LAHORE, Feb 21: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries.
Also, Russia wanted to do investment in the field of construction and lay pipelines in Pakistan, he said on Sunday.
"As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now," Mr Dawood said in an interaction with media at an exhibition on engineering and healthcare organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.
"The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it," he added.
About the exports to Afghanistan, the advisor said his ministry had increased the number of exporting items to Afghanistan (in Pakistan rupee) to 17. "Still various businessmen are contacting me to include their articles / items in this list as they also want to export their goods to Afghanistan in Pak rupee," he claimed.
Talking about the trade relations with Russia, Mr Dawood said Pakistan's exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia) and others required immediate attention and growth. "So we need to open this trade. And that is why we are going there," he said, adding that Russia wanted to work in Pakistan in the fields of laying pipelines, constructions etc.
As for exports, he said the textile exports would reach Rs21 billion target in FY 2021-22 ending on June 30. The next year's textile exports target is Rs27 billion. But the country should diversify its exports since its products range is squeezed. "Our major export destinations are Europe, North America (especially the USA) and China. But our range of products needs to be increased. And I think, our engineering and healthcare-related goods can be added in the list of exports," he said.
He admitted skyrocketing prices and their adverse impact on the common people. "I agree with you on this issue. But this issue will persist due to imports of oil, raw material, machinery and other goods," Mr Dawood said.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft