

BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms

BSTI Director General Dr Md Nazrul Anwar handed over the certificates among the representatives of the awardees at an event held at its headquarters in the city, said a press release on Sunday.

Among the 7 organisations, four received the certificate for their quality management systems.

These are: RMC Chemical Company Limited, BD Foods Limited, Royal Cement Limited and Management and Training International Limited.

Meanwhile, Nipro JMI Company Limited, Siam Agro Foods Limited and Igloo Foods Limited (Frozen Food Unit) received the ISO certification for food safety management system. -BSS















