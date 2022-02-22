Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBFIs asked to heed Banker's Book Evidence Act-2021

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to comply with the Banker's Book Evidence Act-2021.
According to the Act, any NBFIs' officials or employees, like a bank, responsible for disclosing customers' information to unauthorized persons would face imprisonment for a maximum of three years or a fine of Tk10 lakh or both.
However, the offenses under this Act will be non-enforceable, bailable and will be negotiable with the consent of the court, the BB directive said. The Financial Institutions and Markets Department of BB issued such a directive on Sunday and sent it to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all financial institutions.
Earlier, the central bank issued similar instructions to commercial banks. The directive states that financial institutions cannot provide customer information to any person or organization without permission.
Bangladesh Bank or any person authorized or appointed by them, including Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and any other body investigating money laundering can take customer information if they want.
In addition, information cannot be disclosed to anyone other than a lawyer, consultant or advisor contracted to provide services to the bank. The law provides for limited disclosure of information on banking or ancillary activities under the outsourcing system. Information may not be disclosed to any third party service provider, not affiliated with the bank. In this case, to disclose the information of a customer's deposit, the consent of the concerned customer has to be taken. The customer has to be informed about this before disclosing the loan information.
According to the circular, the Banker's Book Evidence Act-2021, which was passed in parliament on November 27, 2021 has been implemented since December 7. Financial institutions have been instructed to take necessary steps in this regard.
Documents like bank ledger books and cash books are called 'testimonials' in the terminology of law. The digital record of the bill will also be considered as 'Evidence Book'. Banks' ledger books, cash books, loan disposal books are all included.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft