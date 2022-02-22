Four listed firms allowed to issue stock dividend

The securities regulator has given consent to four listed companies for issuance of stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2021.

The companies are SAIF Powertec, Associated Oxygen, Intraco Refueling Station and Kay & Que (Bangladesh). The companies have also fixed record dates for the entitlement of stock dividend.

As per the BSEC consent, SAIF Powertec will issue 6.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2021 and the record date for entitlement of such dividend is February 28 this year.

Associated Oxygen has received the BSEC's consent to issue 7.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2021 and the record date for the entitlement of such dividend is March 2, 2022. As per the BSEC's consent, Intraco Refueling Station will issue 8.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended June 30, 2021. The company has fixed the record date on March 1, 2022 for entitlement of the aforesaid stock dividend.

Kay & Que (Bangladesh) has received the BSEC's consent to issue 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended June 30, 2021. The company has also informed that the record date is February 28, 2022 for entitlement of the aforesaid bonus shares.

As a per a directive that came into effect on August 31, 2021 the listed companies are required to take the BSEC's consent for issuing bonus shares in some cases mentioned in the directive.

















