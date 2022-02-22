Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shipbuilders’ loan repayment special facilities extended

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

The government has extended the given special concessions time to repay loans of shipbuilding companies due to the Corona epidemic.
As a result, shipbuilding companies will be able to take advantage of the moratorium for two more years till 2023 by repaying 5 per cent of the outstanding loan in 2021.
The Central Bank's Financial Institutions and Market Division on Sunday (February 20th) sent instructions to the chief executives of all financial institutions. Earlier in January, Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the banks with the same instructions.
In April 2018, Bangladesh Bank relaxed the loan repayment facility for shipbuilding industry, allowing them to pay the loans spanning over 10 years with a grace period of three years.
On top of that, they had managed an exemption of providing any down payment to reschedule bad loans.
The three-year moratorium was supposed to end in 2020. But due to coronavirus pandemic it was extended for another year to 2021.
Bangladesh Bank issued the notice as per instructions from the finance ministry, according to a central bank notice.
A central bank official said the shipbuilding industry fell into crisis once again since 2020, soon after the business slowdown was pronounced by the coronavirus pandemic.
For this reason, the relaxed facility given to shipbuilders has not created any effectiveness in the wake of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the finance ministry further extended the relaxed loan facility to the moribund shipbuilding industry.
The directive of the Central Bank states that, "The instructions given in the letter dated 10 January 2022 (copy attached) of the Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance are duly issued in accordance with the powers conferred by Section 18 (g)."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BRAC Bank’s scholarship recipients show outstanding results in HSC
India Airtel joins undersea cable consortium
BD team to visit Egypt in March for preferential trade talks
IndiGo’s parent skids over 4pc as co-founder quits
Air India can appeal against asset seizure ruling: Quebec court
AB Bank bond subscription time extended till May 22
Walton TV gets good response in Croatian market


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft