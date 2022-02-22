Shipbuilders’ loan repayment special facilities extended

The government has extended the given special concessions time to repay loans of shipbuilding companies due to the Corona epidemic.

As a result, shipbuilding companies will be able to take advantage of the moratorium for two more years till 2023 by repaying 5 per cent of the outstanding loan in 2021.

The Central Bank's Financial Institutions and Market Division on Sunday (February 20th) sent instructions to the chief executives of all financial institutions. Earlier in January, Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the banks with the same instructions.

In April 2018, Bangladesh Bank relaxed the loan repayment facility for shipbuilding industry, allowing them to pay the loans spanning over 10 years with a grace period of three years.

On top of that, they had managed an exemption of providing any down payment to reschedule bad loans.

The three-year moratorium was supposed to end in 2020. But due to coronavirus pandemic it was extended for another year to 2021.

Bangladesh Bank issued the notice as per instructions from the finance ministry, according to a central bank notice.

A central bank official said the shipbuilding industry fell into crisis once again since 2020, soon after the business slowdown was pronounced by the coronavirus pandemic.

For this reason, the relaxed facility given to shipbuilders has not created any effectiveness in the wake of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the finance ministry further extended the relaxed loan facility to the moribund shipbuilding industry.

The directive of the Central Bank states that, "The instructions given in the letter dated 10 January 2022 (copy attached) of the Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance are duly issued in accordance with the powers conferred by Section 18 (g)."















