ICT division issues Certifying Authority license to BB  

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Correspondent

The government Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division has issued a Certifying Authority (CA) license to Bangladesh Bank (BB) for reducing financial risk and ensuring overall security.
Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam on Sunday formally handed over the license to the central bank at a programme at the ICT Division conference room in the city, said a press release on Sunday.
The license will reduce financial risk and ensure overall security by introducing digital signatures and verifying the identity of the information giver and the receiver as well as ensuring the confidentiality, reliability and trustworthiness of the information in case of online transaction.
In his speech, NM Zeaul Alam said this activity is a milestone in expanding electronic and digital signatures in Bangladesh.
The implementation of digital signatures in the banking sector through Bangladesh Bank will ensure maximum security in online financial transactions of the people of the country, he added.
 Among others, Chief Controller of CCA Abud Sayeed Chowdhury and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Hymayun Kabir were present on the occasion.


