Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Language movement hero Dhirendranath's home awaits follow up on assurances

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

CUMILLA, Feb 21: The ancestral house of Dhirendranath Datta, the unsung hero of Language Movement, remained neglected for long, thanks to the local administration's ineffectiveness.
Martyr Dhirendranath Datta, a language activist and politician, used to live in Dharmapasha in Cumilla city, but now the house is on the verge of destruction.
In 2010, the then Information and Cultural Affairs Minister visited the house and assured of taking steps to protect the house and transform it into a 'Language Movement Hero Dhirendranath Datta Memorial Museum' but no steps have been taken yet.
However local people demanded to take steps in renovating the house and taking the initiative to open a language museum to share the true history of the language movement to the next generation.
According to history, in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly session held on February 23, 1948, Datta demanded the use of Bangla along with English and Urdu for conducting its proceedings.
He also served time in jail several times for his role in the Language Movement.
Dhirendranath Datta and his son Dilipkumar Datta, were arrested on the night of March 29, 1971 from the house in Dharmasagar in Cumilla and taken to Mainamati Cantonment and was tortured to death.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int’l Mother Language Day in Frames
Language movement hero Dhirendranath's home awaits follow up on assurances
CRA gets new body
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detain a smuggler
CU to resume physical classes from Feb 22
How Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe’s Russia reliance
People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial
X-ray space telescope shares first glimpse of cosmos


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft