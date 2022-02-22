Language movement hero Dhirendranath's home awaits follow up on assurances

CUMILLA, Feb 21: The ancestral house of Dhirendranath Datta, the unsung hero of Language Movement, remained neglected for long, thanks to the local administration's ineffectiveness.

Martyr Dhirendranath Datta, a language activist and politician, used to live in Dharmapasha in Cumilla city, but now the house is on the verge of destruction.

In 2010, the then Information and Cultural Affairs Minister visited the house and assured of taking steps to protect the house and transform it into a 'Language Movement Hero Dhirendranath Datta Memorial Museum' but no steps have been taken yet.

However local people demanded to take steps in renovating the house and taking the initiative to open a language museum to share the true history of the language movement to the next generation.

According to history, in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly session held on February 23, 1948, Datta demanded the use of Bangla along with English and Urdu for conducting its proceedings.

He also served time in jail several times for his role in the Language Movement.

Dhirendranath Datta and his son Dilipkumar Datta, were arrested on the night of March 29, 1971 from the house in Dharmasagar in Cumilla and taken to Mainamati Cantonment and was tortured to death. -UNB



