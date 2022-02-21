‘Joy Bangla’ declared national slogan

Following the directives of a High Court Bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declaring the 'Joy Bangla' slogan as the national slogan of the country, the government has decided to issue

a gazette notification making the slogan 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan.

The directives were given at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Sunday at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the media at a briefing after the meeting.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other members of the Cabinet including ministers and state ministers and officials concerned connected from the Cabinet conference room at the Secretariat.

In response to a query about issuance of the gazette notification, the Cabinet Secretary said, "It wouldn't take more than two, three or four days."

Regarding the use of 'Joy Bangla' slogan, he said, "Three or four categories are being considered. The constitutional office holders, all state officials and employees will say this at the end of state or government ceremonies. All educational institutions including the madrasas must use the slogan, if they organise any meeting-seminar, assembly or any kind of assembly."

"If there is an event or an assembly all those present holding public or private jobs will use the Joy Bangla slogan. This is the Cabinet's decision," he added.

Earlier in December 2017, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why 'Joy Bangla' should not be declared the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

In December 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan from December 16.

Later in March 2020, the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declared that 'Joy Bangla' will be the national slogan of the country and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of 'Joy Bangla' slogan.

The lawyers who stood for the petitioner said 'Joy Bangla' was the main slogan during the Liberation War in 1971. Even, some poets, litterateurs and intellectuals of the then West Pakistan who had supported the Liberation War used the 'Joy Bangla' slogan, they said.

Freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice giving the slogan of 'Joy Bangla' after being captured by Pakistan occupation forces during the period, they added.