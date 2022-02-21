Importers want another hike in edible oil price

The edible oil refiners have submitted a proposal again to the government, seeking a hike in the maximum retail price (MRP) of the daily essential item.

They requested the government to raise the market retail Price (MRP) of bottled soybean oil to Tk 186 per litre from existing Tk 168, which was approved by the government on February 06 from the previous rate of Tk 160 a litre.

The government had also fixed loose soybean oil price at Tk 143 and palm oil Tk 133 per litre on the same day based on refiners' proposal submitted in January last.

In their latest proposal, the refiners have, however, urged for fixing the MRP of loose soybean oil at Tk 161 a litre and palm oil at Tk 150 a litre, said a concerned government official.

He said Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORBMA) submitted the proposal on February 03 to the Bangladesh Tariff Commission (BTC) for a review.

A meeting with the refiners would be held within

this month when a decision would be taken based on available market information, he added.

However, the MRP of loose soybean and palm oil have almost crossed the prices proposed by the refiners on February 03 which were yet to be approved by the government.

Loose soybean was retailing at Tk 160-165 a litre and super palm at Tk 145-150 a litre in the mainstream markets for the last three days.

Biswajit Saha, director of City Group and a lead importer said the proposal has been submitted for further review of the edible oil prices following the skyrocketing prices in the global market.

He said a deluge in Brazil as well as a fire in the world's biggest soya processing plant 'Louis Dreyfus' in the US has further intensified volatility in the global market as crude soybean oil jumped to US$1620-1640 per tonne this month.

He said Indonesia has almost stopped exporting palm oil which has also caused a surge in palm oil price as high as $1550 a tonne in this month.









