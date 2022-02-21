Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Importers want another hike in edible oil price

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Correspondent

The edible oil refiners have submitted a proposal again to the government, seeking a hike in the maximum retail price (MRP) of the daily essential item.                                                                
They requested the government to raise the market retail Price (MRP) of bottled soybean oil to Tk 186 per litre from existing Tk 168, which was approved by the government on February 06 from the previous rate of Tk 160 a litre.
The government had also fixed loose soybean oil price at Tk 143 and palm oil Tk 133 per litre on the same day based on refiners' proposal submitted in January last.
In their latest proposal, the refiners have, however, urged for fixing the MRP of loose soybean oil at Tk 161 a litre and palm oil at Tk 150 a litre, said a concerned government official.
He said Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORBMA) submitted the proposal on February 03 to the Bangladesh Tariff Commission (BTC) for a review.
A meeting with the refiners would be held within
    this month when a decision would be taken based on available market information, he added.
However, the MRP of loose soybean and palm oil have almost crossed the prices proposed by the refiners on February 03 which were yet to be approved by the government.
Loose soybean was retailing at Tk 160-165 a litre and super palm at Tk 145-150 a litre in the mainstream markets for the last three days.
Biswajit Saha, director of City Group and a lead importer said the proposal has been submitted for further review of the edible oil prices following the skyrocketing prices in the global market.
He said a deluge in Brazil as well as a fire in the world's biggest soya processing plant 'Louis Dreyfus' in the US has further intensified volatility in the global market as crude soybean oil jumped to US$1620-1640 per tonne this month.
He said Indonesia has almost stopped exporting palm oil which has also caused a surge in palm oil price as high as $1550 a tonne in this month.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Joy Bangla’ declared national slogan
Importers want another hike in edible oil price
21 more die of coronavirus, positivity rate drops to 7.82pc
Poet Quazi Rosy passes away
EC Search Committee shortlists 13 names
Covid restrictions go from Feb 22
BD, US air forces start joint exercise
All roads lead to Central Shaheed Minar today


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft