Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Home Front Page

21 more die of coronavirus, positivity rate drops to 7.82pc

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 21 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.
The total death toll now stands at 28,965. Some 1,987 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of
    cases to 1,933,291.
Besides, 9,252 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number of total recovery to 1,754,584 or 90.76 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  7.82 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.64 percent and the death rate at 1.50 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 25,411 samples.
Of the deaths, 12 were reported in Dhaka, four in Chittagong, two in Rangpur, and one each was reported in Rajshahi, Barisal and Sylhet divisions. Of them, 14 were male and the rest were female.
 The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


