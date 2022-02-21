

Poet Quazi Rosy passes away

She breathed her last at about 2:30am at the hospital where she had been undergoing treatment since January 30, her daughter Sumi Sikandar confirmed the death news

in the morning.

Quazi Rosy was Coronavirus positive and had been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at night of January 30 as her health condition deteriorated, Sumi Sikandar added.

Sumi also said her mother's body was taken to their Segunbagicha residence from the hospital. As per family decision, she may be buried in Mirpur.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Quazi Rosy.

In a condolence message, the President said, "In her writings, Quazi Rosy helped spread the ideals of the great Liberation War". President Hamid also added in a statement that "She also played an important role in the trials against the war crimes of 1971".

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her courageous role in the trial of war criminals will be remembered alongside her poetry.

PM prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The ruling Awami League (AL) and other organisations and individuals paid homage to the body of Quazi Rosy at 1:30pm on the premises of Bangla Academy.

Rosy was born in Satkhira on January 1, 1949. She received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Bangla Literation from Dhaka University.

She worked at the Department of Information and Department of Film and Publications for a long time before retiring in 2007 and joining politics.

She was elected to a reserved seat for women in the Tenth National Parliament in 2014. She was a member of the Parliamentary Library Committee.

For her contributions to poetry, she received the Bangla Academy Award for Literature in 2018 and the Ekushey Padak in 2021.5









