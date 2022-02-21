EC Search Committee shortlists 13 names

The Search Committee, forming the next Election Commission (EC) that will be confirmed by the President, on Sunday shortlisted 12 to 13 candidates for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

The information was given by Justice Obaidul Hasan, the chief of the committee, after the sixth meeting of the Search

Committee.

The meeting led by Obaidul Hassan was held at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge.

He also said the committee will finalise the names of 10 candidates from them in the next meeting on February 22. The list will be submitted to the President on February 24.

While asked, whether the list of final names would be released, Justice Obaidul Hasan said, "We are not obliged to reveal the names".

Search Committee members High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq were present at the meeting.

Earlier, in the fifth meeting of the committee selected 20 names out of 322 names that were proposed by political parties, eminent citizens and individuals for CEC and EC posts.









