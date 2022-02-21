Covid restrictions go from Feb 22

Restrictions on overall movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus will no longer be in place from 22 February.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told this to reporters after

the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The cabinet secretary said, "A programme has been taken to administer one crore vaccines across the country on February 26. DC, SP, Mayor, Chairman have all been told about it."

"We have enough vaccines. Even if no one has NID this time on February 26, they will get vaccine through a small slip," he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is a possibility of another new wave. He said he didn't think it would be as easy as Omicron. That's why all people should get vaccinated.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Ministry of Health is thinking of how to get the vaccine as soon as possible for those who are under the age of 12.

He further said schools (secondary, higher secondary and university) will be opened from next day. Everyone has been instructed to wear masks. "Wherever you go you should wear a mask."

However, the restriction was extended till February 21 by issuing a notification from the cabinet division on February 3. The notification said that the ban would be in force from 8 pm to 12 midnight on February 21.









