BD, US air forces start joint exercise

A six-day joint exercise titled 'Exercise Cope South-2022' under the management of Bangladesh Air Force with the participation of US Pacific Air Force started at Bangladesh Air Force Base 'Bangabandhu' on Sunday.

The exercise will play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the members of Bangladesh.

Armed Forces in landing at battle field and delivering relief and rescue equipments to combatants during war or disaster by exchanging experiences between two countries, will be the part of the exercise, according to ISPR.

Every year Pacific Air Force, USA conducts various training exercises in response to natural disasters in different parts of the world.

Bangladesh is prone to various natural disasters every year due to its proximity to the sea and riverine geographical features as well as adverse effect of climate change.

Bangladesh Air Force transport aircrafts are used to distribute the relief goods in the disaster affected areas during the disaster.

'Exercise Cope South-2022' is mainly aimed to deal with emergencies and natural disasters as well as ensuring maximum use of Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft during war and peacetime.

It is necessary to reach the disaster affected areas by carrying relief or rescue materials within the shortest possible time during natural calamity.

As a part of the exercise, container drop exercise was carried out from 03 C-130J aircrafts of Pacific Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force.

About 60 paratroopers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and about 77

paratroopers from the Pacific Air Force, USA, participated in the exercise.

The container drop exercise will greatly increase the ability of Bangladesh Air Force to deliver large quantities of relief and rescue items by air transportation to disaster affected areas.









