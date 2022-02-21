Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD, US air forces start joint exercise

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent 

A six-day joint exercise titled 'Exercise Cope South-2022' under the management of Bangladesh Air Force with the participation of US Pacific Air Force started at Bangladesh Air Force Base 'Bangabandhu' on Sunday.
The exercise will play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the members of Bangladesh.
Armed Forces in landing at battle field and delivering relief and rescue equipments to combatants during war or disaster by exchanging experiences between two countries, will be the part of the exercise, according to ISPR.
Every year Pacific Air Force, USA conducts various training exercises in response to natural disasters in different parts of the world.
Bangladesh is prone to various natural disasters every year due to its proximity to the sea and riverine geographical features as well as adverse effect of climate change.
Bangladesh Air Force transport aircrafts are used to distribute the relief goods in the disaster affected areas during the disaster.
'Exercise Cope South-2022' is mainly aimed to deal with emergencies and natural disasters as well as ensuring maximum use of Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft during war and peacetime.
It is necessary to reach the disaster affected areas by carrying relief or rescue materials within the shortest possible time during natural calamity.
As a part of the exercise, container drop exercise was carried out from 03 C-130J aircrafts of Pacific Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force.
About 60 paratroopers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and about 77
    paratroopers from the Pacific Air Force, USA, participated in the exercise.
The container drop exercise will greatly increase the ability of Bangladesh Air Force to deliver large quantities of relief and rescue items by air transportation to disaster affected areas.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Joy Bangla’ declared national slogan
Importers want another hike in edible oil price
21 more die of coronavirus, positivity rate drops to 7.82pc
Poet Quazi Rosy passes away
EC Search Committee shortlists 13 names
Covid restrictions go from Feb 22
BD, US air forces start joint exercise
All roads lead to Central Shaheed Minar today


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft