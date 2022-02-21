

Hasina vows to spread Bangla language, culture

She made the remarks while virtually attending the presentation ceremony of Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, on Sunday.

"We will continue our efforts to establish our language, literature and culture at the international level. I believe we will

succeed in that endeavour as well. "

Highlighting the commemoration of Feb 21 as International Mother Language Day, Hasina added, "This is something to which we all need to pay special attention. Feb 21 is not just for us. We must strive to honour those who loved their mother tongue and sacrificed their lives for it while finding and preserving any lost mother tongues."

The Awami League chief also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement in 1952 and vowed not to let sacrifices go in vain.

"Everything we have been able to achieve is through great sacrifice. That is what Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman used to say and even in his writings, he noted that great sacrifices are required for great achievements."

Hasina also stressed the need to uphold the values of the country's independence struggle, the path to which was paved by the Language Movement.

Lamenting the efforts by certain quarters to distort history after the assassination of her father Bangabandhu in 1975, she said, "The contribution of Bangabandhu in the Language Movement and the great Liberation War was erased. But no one can erase the truth."

Hasina underscored the role of the Awami League in preventing the distortion of history and added, "The declaration of Feb 21 as Martyrs' Day was also first made in 1956 when the Awami League formed the government."

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, on behalf of Hasina, handed over the award to the winners and their representatives at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Congratulating the winners of the Ekushey Padak, she said, "Bangladesh is moving forward and will continue to do so. These distinguished people are leading the way. Their contributions in various fields are the reason for our progress."

-bdnews24.com









