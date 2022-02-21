Video
Monday, 21 February, 2022
China offers both ‘basket of money’, ‘affordable’ proposals: Momen

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said China offers not only a 'basket of money' but also "affordable" proposals.
Foreign Minister made this remark on Saturday during a panel discussion titled "A Sea Change: Regional Order and Security in the Indo-Pacific" on the second day of the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Dr Momen said the development process is going on in Bangladesh in line with people's demand for more infrastructure development.
"They (people) want more facilities and more opportunities for their better life and there's a demand for more infrastructure facilities in the country. But we don't have money. Neither do we've technology," said the Foreign Minister.
He said they need to have further development to face this public demand while help from many countries is declining.



