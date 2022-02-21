55-year man knifed to death

A 55-year old man was stabbed to death by muggers in the city's Sayedabad area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, a grocer and son of Harun-ur-Rashid of Gangarampur village in Gopalganj's Muksudpur Upazila. He used to live in Gandaria's Ghuntighar area.

Muggers attacked Mosharraf at 4:00am near Saidabad Bridge when he was going to work.

They stabbed him on the chest, took away his money and mobile phone, said the deceased's nephew Shahjalal.

After the incident, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 5:30am where on duty doctors declared him dead.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Bachchu Mia, Inspector at the DMCH police outpost.



