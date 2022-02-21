Country, people unsafe under AL govt:Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion in the Engineers' Institution, Bangladesh marking the International Mother Language Day in the city on Sunday. photo: observer

Fakhrul has made the comment at a discussion meeting arranged by the BNP in the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) marking the Language Martyr's and International Mother Language Day on Sunday.

He said, "In a very short period of time, we have to organize ourselves and start movement on the streets along with the people to bring down the government. The country will not exist if we fail to bring down this illegal government from power."

"In order to save the country from the current crisis, it is necessary to protect democracy as well as ensure the rights of the people of the country. For this a democratic government is needed in the country," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "The people's government can be established in the country only through elections under a neutral government."

Fakhrul Islam said, "To ensure election under a neutral government we have to wage a mass movement with all the political parties against this dictatorial government. Through this mass movement we will be able to defeat them and establish a people's government in the country," he added.

Paying homage to the memory of the language martyrs, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The state language movement was the first foundation of our nation building. Following which we fought the War of Liberation in 1971 for the establishment of a democratic country. But this dictatorial government has ruined our hopes and aspirations."

The BNP leader said, "We have not been able to build the country for the Awami League government that our forefathers gave their lives for in the language movement 70 years ago."

Fakhrul said, "Today, this Awami League government is deliberately destroying the separate entity and separate identity of Bangladesh. It has now turned Bangladesh into a truly vassal state."

"Government has destroyed our democratic system through corruption and looting, destroyed our electoral system and deprived the people of their employment opportunities," Fakhrul Islam also alleged and added. "Even today the Anti-Corruption Commission has become corrupt by removing honest officials."

Regarding the leaked phone conversations between government ministers and advisers, Fakhrul Islam said, "The people of the country want to know about the project mentioned in the phone conversation of the Prime Minister's son. Immediately conduct an impartial investigation into this type of corruption."









