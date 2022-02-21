Modern C-130J aircraft joins BAF fleet   



The 4th C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) arrived on Sunday at BAF Base Bangabandhu in Kurmitola in the capital from UK. The plane beign greeted with water salute. photo : ISPR

The mission was led by a Group Captain G M Shamim Reza of Bangladesh, an ISPR release said here on Sunday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson were present at the receiving ceremony.

Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu, BAF Base Bashar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Directorate of Overseas Air Operations of Bangladesh Air Force managed the entire operation of the ferry flight.

The present government took various steps to modernise the BAF with the direction and relentless effort of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a part of this process, the government has taken steps to induct five US origin C-130J aircraft from the UK through Government to Government agreement.

Following this, the process of inducting C-130J is being continued to BAF through the direct procurement and maintenance agreement with Royal Air Force, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group of UK respectively. BAF has planned to induct the remaining aircraft within this year from the UK.

The inclusion of this modern C-130J aircraft in BAF inventory will certainly enhance global reach and operational capability. The 4th C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) arrived on Sunday at BAF Base Bangabandhu in Kurmitola, Dhaka after a successful ferry flight from the United Kingdom (UK).The mission was led by a Group Captain G M Shamim Reza of Bangladesh, an ISPR release said here on Sunday.Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson were present at the receiving ceremony.Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu, BAF Base Bashar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.Directorate of Overseas Air Operations of Bangladesh Air Force managed the entire operation of the ferry flight.The present government took various steps to modernise the BAF with the direction and relentless effort of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a part of this process, the government has taken steps to induct five US origin C-130J aircraft from the UK through Government to Government agreement.Following this, the process of inducting C-130J is being continued to BAF through the direct procurement and maintenance agreement with Royal Air Force, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group of UK respectively. BAF has planned to induct the remaining aircraft within this year from the UK.The inclusion of this modern C-130J aircraft in BAF inventory will certainly enhance global reach and operational capability.