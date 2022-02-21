Video
Beneficiaries of 1/11 become active with BNP again: Hasan

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

NATORE, Feb 20: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the beneficiaries of 1/11 have become active along with BNP again.
"The emergency government came to power on 1/11 for two years due to misrule and corruption of BNP. That time, Dr Kamal Hossain gave a certificate to the government (emergency) -- 'stay in power as long as you want'. 'Suajn' was also with them," he said.
The minister added: "The beneficiaries of 1/11 have become active again and they are doing online meetings and hatching conspiracies.  They are spreading confusion. And it is an ominous sign. Awami League leaders and activists will face the conspiracies in together with the countrymen."
He was addressing the triennial conference of Awami League Natore district unit at Gobinda Chanda Chowdhury Stadium here.
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressed the conference as the chief guest while AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman inaugurated it.
AL Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Litan, AL organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, health secretary Rokeya Sultana, state minister of Information and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, lawmakers Shahidul Islam Bakul and Ratna Ahmed, AL executive member Merina Jahan and Barind Multipurpose Development Authority Begum Akthar Jahan, among others, addressed the conference.    -BSS


