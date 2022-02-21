

Re-excavation of canals giving new hope to Cumilla residents

According to the local farmers and BADC, the authorities concerned will excavate the 3.5 kilometer area of Kazipara canal and 4-km area of Kanail canal.

After the re-excavation work, the crops of 3000 acres of land along the two canals will be protected after removing waterlogging problem during monsoon.

2000 farmers will be benefitted by the re-excavation of the canals as they will irrigate their crops land by the water of the canals during dry season.

During a recent visit at Barera in Chandina upazila along Kazipara canal, this correspondent found that many crops land turned into fallen land due to lack of irrigation.

Talking to the residents of the area, they said the canal is dead now. The lands along the canal remained stagnant or dried which is unfit for cultivation.

On Monday, the BADC authorities inaugurated the re-excavation work of the canal, bringing a new hope among the local people to revive the canal.

Project director engineer Mizanur Rahman, said the BADC has conducted the re-excavation work of the two canals involving Tk 83 lakh.

He also expected of increase of production of crops in the fallen land along the two canals after the digging work. -UNB











