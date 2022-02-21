Int'l Mother Language Day

We are observing the 70th anniversary of the Mother Language Day. On this day our courageous women and men took to the streets to establish the right to speak in mother tongue and claim cultural and political rights. We pay our deepest respect to those who laid the groundwork for the movement and to those who made the supreme sacrifice on this day, 70 long years ago. Therefore, the 21st February is deeply rooted in the heart of Bengali people. After so many decades the supreme sacrifice of the language martyrs is not forgotten. Every day when we speak Bangla, we subconsciously remember their contribution.



On this day, we pay respect and genuine love for our mother tongue. This is also the perfect time to reflect on our responsibility to promote and preserve the Bangla language. It is true that we have the unique privilege of having this day, declared by UNECO the International Mother Language Day. But have we been able to give the respect that such sacrifices deserve? It is a question that asks for deep introspection.



Regretfully, there is little of substantive work in making the use of Bangla widespread in the country and at all levels of education, particularly higher education and our administration. Apathy towards the language has become a part of the elitist culture. This has been accentuated by the inordinate proclivity towards Bollywood culture which again seems to dominate in most celebratory occasions marginalising Bengali culture in the process. This must be countered by encouraging reading in Bangla by producing better books in Bangla, promoting existing Bangla literature and making concerted efforts to propagate good Bangla translations of foreign literature of all genres. There is also a glaring paucity of quality Bangla movies, TV serials and children's programmes in Bangla, which adds to the apathy towards the language.



The state of a mother tongue is closely related to the social reality of those who speak it. We must always remember why our heroes willingly risked their lives to make sure that their mother tongue was not marginalised or made irrelevant.



Our service to our mother language must go beyond words and manifest into actions. Admittedly, a second language is essential in today's globalised world, but its practice and learning cannot come at the expense of Bangla. However, in our effort to enrich and expand the use of Bangla countrywide, we should not ignore the need to preserve and help flourish the languages of many other ethnic communities. That would be the best way of showing our gratitude and respect to the Language Martyrs and heroes.