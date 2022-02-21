Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Dangling wires need to be immediately addressed

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Dear Sir,
I like to draw your attention to the fact that dangling live wires in many parts of our country is a matter of grave concern. Especially in our capital it is posing a serious risks day by day. Although tie and again we have experienced the horror of inferno in the capital this issue still remains unaddressed. With increasing hanging live wires in the Old Time having many chemical godowns has rightly turned into a ticking time bomb.  

The wires are dangling right in front of many shops, markets and even houses causinga causing a great inconvenience to its dwellers. A strong wind is enough to wreak havoc in the city anytime. Dhaka with the burden of such a huge population is truly in the face of this challenges. Although underground wiring of the capital has been frequently stressed by expressed in different times it is still to find the light of the day. Needs of the hour is to ensure safe wiring in the city.

Jhontu
Jatrabari, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dangling wires need to be immediately addressed
Glorious language movement and today’s Bangladesh
Bengali - the internationally respected language
Sonorous version of breast milk
Academy: external environment
Introduction of Bangla language at all levels
Plight of our rail crossings
In bid to contain China, US turns up the heat on vulnerable Bangladesh


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft