

Glorious language movement and today’s Bangladesh



The 21st of February is not just a day of mourning for us, it is a day of awakening our consciousness. The start of our Independence. And the martyrs of this day are proud for us, the heroic soldiers who pioneered the independence of the Bengali nation. Today, the 21st of February has been recognized as an international mother language day. Through this language, our sense of unity and solidarity developed. Our national culture and values are also created based on this language. Due to the division of language, despite being followers of the same religion, we liberated this country in 1971 by fighting against the West Pakistani aggressors and their local allies with arms.



Some people could not accept this freedom. As a result, the partition among us has increased. And the development of this country has been hampered. As a result of the partition, the great architect of the independence of this country, the best Bengali for thousands of years, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had to give his life with his family - which is a matter of great disgrace for us as the Bengali nation.



On August 15, 1975, the Father of the nation including his beloved family members were brutally shot dead by ungrateful assassins. From then on, a fierce attempt was made to tear apart Bangladesh and the glorious history and heritage of the liberation war. But the ordinary people of this country have resisted their despicable attempt. They have also rejected their notorious evil deeds. Those who are against our great independence and sovereignty have been thrown into the dustbin of history.



Since coming to power with the support of the people for more than a decade, the present government has achieved unprecedented development in various sectors of Bangladesh. The development plan is being implemented based on 'Vision 2021', 'Vision 2041', 'Delta Plan' and various five-year plans. The "Millennium Development Goals" declared by the United Nations have been successfully achieved.



Bangladesh is ahead in various indicators of "Sustainable Development Goals". The way of the economic prosperity of the country has been paved by taking various mega projects. Electricitywhich is the main force of development has set a record. The basic needs of the citizens of the country recognized by the Constitution of Bangladesh, such as food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care and entertainment, have made great strides in the last decade despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to the survey of many international organizations, Bangladesh has also ahead in various socio-economic indicators. Improvements have happened in the establishment of human rights and the judiciary system. The trial of war criminals is ongoing. Bangladesh has also made a lot of progress in the human development index. This is a great example of Bangladesh's economic progress in the last 50 years since independence.



The present government, after coming to power, undertook various mega projects along with many other development projects. Many of which are visible today. According to experts, if these projects are implemented, Bangladesh will be on the way to becoming a developed country. This government, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, has more success than failure.



It can be mentioned that the head of state or government of a third world country like Bangladesh, after coming to power, if he or she wants to spend a luxurious life inside or outside the country he or she does it without doing any work for the country. There are numerous previous examples of it but the current Prime Minister did not go that way. She is working tirelessly to make Bangladesh a developed and dignified state by realizing Bangabandhu's dream in a real sense.



But some people still want to push this country backwards. They have been conspiring in the country and abroad. Attempts to create division by confusing the ordinary people of this country have continued. They want to achieve their interests by hiring lobbyists in abroad and through propaganda. To them, power is greater than the country, people, and the development of the country. They are trying to divide the nation again.



So after seventy years of the great language movement, we do not want any more division in the national issue. Over the last five decades, we have fallen into disarray and remained backwards. We don't want to go back further. If we go back, we have to be accountable to future generations. We have to be indebted to them. We have to fall away from the highway of development. It is not desirable for anyone who has got a taste of development after reaching seventy years of the glorious language movement.



We have to remember that there were around seventy million Bengalis in Bangladesh during the liberation war in 1971. And half a century after independence, the population of Bangladesh is now more than 170 million. Even with such a large population in this small territory, the development that has been achieved in the last thirteen years is truly unimaginable. This is what can be done if there is proven patriotism and selfless love for people.



Nevertheless, many imperfections remain. The development of the country is being hampered by the evil deeds of some corrupt people. But the Bengalis will turn around. By uniting for the betterment of the country, we must continue to remember the contribution of all the heroic martyrs including the language martyrs; so that future generations can be inspired, united and can dedicate themselves to the development of the country.

The writer is a researcher and development worker















