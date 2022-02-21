

Bengali - the internationally respected language



Language or mother language makes human different from other living species. History says no progressive and political revolution took place or sustained in any part of the world without a cultural revolution. And unique in the world, the successful language movement in this land in 1952 turned as our cultural revolution and worked as the foundation for all political movements later. Finally, a war of liberation took place and Bangladesh won independence.



Bangladesh is now a role model in the world for social and economic development and economic self-reliance. We started dreaming of national self-reliance back in 1952 with a blood-bathed movement to save dignity of our mother language. The martyrs and soldiers in language movement won and established dignity of our mother language. Success of language movement eventual instigated ego of this nation to be independent and to make their country economically independent also.



The bitter truth is that even after her independence Bangladesh had been continuing to be known as a poor country while father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went to the United Nation's upgraded the country from the list of poor countries and enlisted as LDC. Last year the UN Okayed upliftment of Bangladesh as middle-income country. This is undoubted that, not for political or military empowerment, but social and economic empowerments helped Bangladesh to step into the list of dignified nations.



We know language is the medium of communication but question is that have we been able to make Bengali language as an empowered medium to help further advancement of our globalized economy; have we been able to make it friendly to worldwide web, the digital ocean of information, which now dominates everything of life?



We should think how to make Bengali language business-friendly and IT-friendly as English is. But we should not discourage learning and improving national skills of English. One World Economic Forum paper refers research showing direct correlation between the English skills of a population and the economic performance of a country. The indicators like gross national income or GNI and GDP go up with rise of English Proficiency Index EFI.



Bangladesh should not ignore English also as tens of millions of Bangladeshis work in foreign countries and its economy is focused to trade. Export-oriented garment sector and its support industries provide huge number of industrial employments of this country. Accordingly, inbound remittances from Bangladeshi workers abroad and export earnings by shipping Bangladeshi RMG products to global markets our country earned around 60 billion dollars annually. Moreover, employments of youths in IT services, outsourcing services, and freelancing services increasing fast and skills of English is first condition there.



Nearly 270 million people now speak in Bengali, the fifth most-spoken native language and the sixth most spoken language by total number of speakers in the world. The day of victory of the language movement on the 21st of February, has been recognized as the International Mother Language Day but question is, have we been able to make Bengali an international language in the globalized era of economics?



Now Bengali is an internationally respected language which is pride for Bangladesh. As global guardian of Bengali language, Bangladesh should inspire and promote centres or virtual platforms for foreigners to learn Bengali. Bangladesh government, under its digital mission, should support developing apps and tools for professional and accurate translation and dubbing of Bengali texts and voice contents.



Such initiative will help creating audiences, across the world, of diverse contents in Bengali, including literary products, music, movies and entertainment items. Such spending under a global branding of "Internationalizing Bengali" can be executed in cooperation of the governments and organizations in countries across the world. Effective internationalization of Bengali will earn respect for Bengali and Bangladesh, strengthen image of Bangladesh and brand her globally.



Internationalizing Bengali will add value to products and services in global markets and help Bangladesh to have prestigious position in global forums. So, this is high time to think international initiatives on internationalizing Bengali.

Julia Alam, a Dhaka based broadcast journalist,

writes regularly on trade, socio-economy and

political economy









