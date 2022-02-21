

The mother language is the sonorous version of breast milk. While the first food that nourishes human body after opening our eyes to this world is breast milk, mother tongue is the first voice that directs humans to perceive their surroundings and it is sound that greets them. When mothers welcome their babies in Bangladesh in the first contact most probably they say "sb?gatama?i?u", while in Kosovo usually "mireseardhebebiim" or "mireseardhebebjaime". Sounds different, but these are beautiful greetings that fondle babies' spirits.After coming into the world, people begin to learn and acquire habits. That's why the mother tongue is sacred to all people without exception.Unfortunately, the number of those who support the view that "I have the power, I define what the sacred is" is too large to be underestimated. Wise and people with common sense should fight this shallow understanding, which does not consider that differences as value and that the free use of languages is the most natural right of every human being. Everybody, including "unconscious patriots", should respect the language of each community that gives life to that magnificent structure called society with their different sounds. Respect for different languages brings tranquillity and leads to social harmony. Languages are also means of peace as tools of communication. In this respect languages are sacred as well.Accumulated habits represent an important part of culture. For example, biryani is indispensable for a Bangladeshi, while flija (multiple cr�pe-like layered pastry) is favourite for a Kosovar. People cannot give up the tastes they are used to. Native language itself is the most indispensable taste. Therefore, it is necessary to respect such tastes of people. It should be kept in mind that people's right to use their mother language is a fundamental human right.Throughout history, a very large number of people have fought for language rights and even number of those who died for this cause is very high. In many countries, the dominant powers see different ethnic and linguistic communities as a "threat" and try to assimilate them through oppression. In some cases it is also seen that the sovereign powers attribute language poverty and lack of infrastructure as the problems to establish the language rights of minority communities. Of course, it is undeniable that languages are dynamic communication tools and undergo natural evolution. However, this cannot be a reason for disallowing the use and cultivation of different languages.Imposing and oppressive policies have always yielded bad results. In stronger democracies, even or in less fragile societies, there are more opportunities to find solutions for language demands. Literally, modern societies support different minority communities to maintain and cultivate their languages and cultures.During the history many nations, especially nations on the eve of birth, but also other language communities fought for their language rights. Many people lose their lives or were tortured only because of their demands for the most natural rights.At the beginning of the 2000s, personally I worked on the rights of different communities, including language rights in Kosovo. I witnessed a lot of prejudices and resistances. Fortunately, with the engagement of majority of political powers, different stakeholders and communities in 2008 we achieved to ratify one of the most libertarian constitutions in Europe. Even when State comes up with reasonable solutions by ensuring extended rights, some extremists or "mindless people", although rare, may appear and attack the sacred values of other communities.For a better society, everywhere States should be more generous without reservations about language rights. Societies, where the mother tongues of each community is more respected, are happier and more successful in every field, especially in culture, art, sports, and in the economy.Observance of International Mother Language Day every 21 February around the world is very important in order to remember the language rights. This important day promotes awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, but also promotes multilingualism. Bangladesh has left an important legacy to the world in this regard. UNESCO with the aim to tribute the brave university students, members of the Bangladeshi Language Movement who gave their lives for their most natural right,declared 21 February as "International Mother Language Day". While observing this important day, it is crucial insistently and tirelessly to explain to the hesitant decision makers or sovereign powers, the importance of respecting of these basic rights.Happy International Mother Language Day!The author is the Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo to The People's Republic of Bangladesh.