Man kills mother at Ramgarh

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 20: A woman was murdered by her son in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Rahima Begum, 59, wife of late Abdul Jalil, was a resident of Chowdhury Para area under Ramgarh Municipality.

The deceased's family sources said Ibrahim, 29, elder son of the deceased, had often been locked into altercations with his mother over various issues.

However, an altercation took place in between two at around 10:30pm over family issue. At one stage of the altercation, Ibrahim pushed his mother hard to the ground, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Ibrahim.

He confessed of killing his mother during preliminary interrogation. Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh Police Station Mohammad Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday.