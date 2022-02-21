Video
Monday, 21 February, 2022
Countryside

Two found dead in Naogaon, Bogura

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Bogura, in two days.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a paddy field in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 17, son of Md Ahad Ali, a resident of Khorddakalna Village under Khajur Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Police and local sources said Hasan Ali along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house on Saturday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body lying at a paddy field in Sabail intersection area on Sunday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that he might have been murdered.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigation the matter.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from Shibganj Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 52, son of Asad Sarder, a resident of Panchadas Bholapara Village under Buriganj Union in the upazila. He worked as a night guard at Namuza Bandar.
Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das said Nurul Islam went out of the house at around 3am, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted the body lying beside the Bogura-Pirab Road in Kamtara Trimohoni area at around 7am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police suspect that he might have been murdered.
The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.
However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


