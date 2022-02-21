Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Human Chain Formed In Gaibandha

Santals demand protection of their language, culture

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Our Correspondent

Santal people formed a human chain in Gaibandha on Saturday, demanding protection of their language and culture.

Santal people formed a human chain in Gaibandha on Saturday, demanding protection of their language and culture.

GAIBANDHA, Feb 20: Santal people, an ethnic group people, formed a human chain in the district town on Saturday, demanding protection of their language and culture.
Jana Udyog, a social platform, and a voluntary organization Abalamban jointly organized the human chain in front of Ganasus Market on DB Road of the town here in the morning around 11 am.
Politbureau member of Bangladesh Workers Party Aminul Islam Golap, District Convener of Paribesh Andolon Waziur Rahman Raphel, General Secretary of District Bar Association Sirajul Islam Babu, President of Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Committee Philimon Baske, Convener of Samazik Sangram Parishad Zahangir Kabir Tonu, and Member Secretary Hasan Morshed Dipon, Indigenous leader Pricila Murmu addressed the human chain, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said even after so many years of independence, the demand of indigenous people in Bangladesh to get education in their mother tongue is being ignored.
At present more than 20 lakh children of 45 indigenous groups have almost forgotten their own linguistic heritage, folklore, proverbs, they said, adding that Indigenous children do not have literacy in their mother tongue, and for this their culture is also affected.
In this context, they demanded of the government to take necessary steps to protect the language and the culture of the Santal community.
Later, a cultural function was also held where a number of artistic people of the community   rendered songs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man kills mother at Ramgarh
The Palash flower blossomed into beauty in the spring
Two found dead in Naogaon, Bogura
Santals demand protection of their language, culture
Noakhali man murdered in South Africa
23 people detained in Rajshahi
Cauliflower farmers happy over price at Dumuria
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft