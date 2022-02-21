Santals demand protection of their language, culture



Santal people formed a human chain in Gaibandha on Saturday, demanding protection of their language and culture.

Jana Udyog, a social platform, and a voluntary organization Abalamban jointly organized the human chain in front of Ganasus Market on DB Road of the town here in the morning around 11 am.

Politbureau member of Bangladesh Workers Party Aminul Islam Golap, District Convener of Paribesh Andolon Waziur Rahman Raphel, General Secretary of District Bar Association Sirajul Islam Babu, President of Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Committee Philimon Baske, Convener of Samazik Sangram Parishad Zahangir Kabir Tonu, and Member Secretary Hasan Morshed Dipon, Indigenous leader Pricila Murmu addressed the human chain, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said even after so many years of independence, the demand of indigenous people in Bangladesh to get education in their mother tongue is being ignored.

At present more than 20 lakh children of 45 indigenous groups have almost forgotten their own linguistic heritage, folklore, proverbs, they said, adding that Indigenous children do not have literacy in their mother tongue, and for this their culture is also affected.

In this context, they demanded of the government to take necessary steps to protect the language and the culture of the Santal community.

Later, a cultural function was also held where a number of artistic people of the community rendered songs.







GAIBANDHA, Feb 20: Santal people, an ethnic group people, formed a human chain in the district town on Saturday, demanding protection of their language and culture.Jana Udyog, a social platform, and a voluntary organization Abalamban jointly organized the human chain in front of Ganasus Market on DB Road of the town here in the morning around 11 am.Politbureau member of Bangladesh Workers Party Aminul Islam Golap, District Convener of Paribesh Andolon Waziur Rahman Raphel, General Secretary of District Bar Association Sirajul Islam Babu, President of Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Committee Philimon Baske, Convener of Samazik Sangram Parishad Zahangir Kabir Tonu, and Member Secretary Hasan Morshed Dipon, Indigenous leader Pricila Murmu addressed the human chain, among others.The speakers, in their speech, said even after so many years of independence, the demand of indigenous people in Bangladesh to get education in their mother tongue is being ignored.At present more than 20 lakh children of 45 indigenous groups have almost forgotten their own linguistic heritage, folklore, proverbs, they said, adding that Indigenous children do not have literacy in their mother tongue, and for this their culture is also affected.In this context, they demanded of the government to take necessary steps to protect the language and the culture of the Santal community.Later, a cultural function was also held where a number of artistic people of the community rendered songs.