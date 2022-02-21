Video
Home Countryside

Noakhali man murdered in South Africa

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Feb 20: A man of Begumganj Upazila in the district was murdered in South Africa on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hasan, 33, son of late Amin Ullah Darbesh, hailed from Ward No. 7 Madhya Jirtali Village under Jirtali Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Mohammad Hasan went to South Africa 16 years back. He along with his younger brother was running a shop in Hammanskraal City.
However, one of his employees stabbed Mohammad Hasan at around 10pm, and snatched money and other valuables from his possession.
The employee, later, fled away, leaving Mohammad Hasan critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


