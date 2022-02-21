23 people detained in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 20: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 23 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, ten were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Sunday morning, the official added.









