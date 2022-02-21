Video
Home Countryside

Cauliflower farmers happy over price at Dumuria

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

A farmer harvesting cauliflowers in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Feb 20: Cauliflower farming has made a good yield in Dumuria Upazila of the district. Growers are happy to get good profits. Smile is marking up their further farming spirit. The profit is higher than farming cost. So cauliflower farming has gained popularity in the locality.
Favourable   weather, timely seed-sowing and fertiliser-application have resulted in good yielding. After meeting the local demand, cauliflowers are being sent to country's other districts.
At present, cauliflower growers are passing busy time in marketing their produce. They are getting good market prices.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Khulna, despite adverse weather, a model grower of Kharnia area of Dumuria Upazila Abu Hanif Mandal farmed cauliflower on 33 decimals of land; and he has earned a profit of Tk 1 lakh from the sale of his produce. Besides, he has farmed different vegetables, he added.
In Dumuria Upazila, 280 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under cauliflower. DAE sources said, the yielding has been good for fair weather, timely plantng and fertiliser application.
When asked, Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, cauliflower yielding has been better than last year's. Now there is smile on growers' faces, he maintained.


