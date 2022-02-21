Cauliflower farmers happy over price at Dumuria



A farmer harvesting cauliflowers in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

Favourable weather, timely seed-sowing and fertiliser-application have resulted in good yielding. After meeting the local demand, cauliflowers are being sent to country's other districts.

At present, cauliflower growers are passing busy time in marketing their produce. They are getting good market prices.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Khulna, despite adverse weather, a model grower of Kharnia area of Dumuria Upazila Abu Hanif Mandal farmed cauliflower on 33 decimals of land; and he has earned a profit of Tk 1 lakh from the sale of his produce. Besides, he has farmed different vegetables, he added.

In Dumuria Upazila, 280 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under cauliflower. DAE sources said, the yielding has been good for fair weather, timely plantng and fertiliser application.

When asked, Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, cauliflower yielding has been better than last year's. Now there is smile on growers' faces, he maintained.













