Three killed in road mishaps in three dists

Three people have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Naogaon, Munshiganj and Gopalganj, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A madrasa teacher, who was injured in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Sunday.

Deceased MM Majed, 55, son of late Khamir Uddin, was a resident of Neuta Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Dhamoirhat Siddiqia Fazil Madrasa.

Local sources said MM Majed was returning home from a relative's house on Saturday evening riding by a motorcycle.

A vutvuti (local vehicle) hit the motorcycle in Chakmairampur Brac office area on the Dhamoirhat-Joypurhat Regional Highway at around 6:30pm, which left Majed critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the RMCH as his condition was deteriorating.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 3am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Tamim, 25, son of Abul Sheikh, a resident of Beltali Village under Atpara Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Tamim was roaming around in the area rising by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering at around 9pm, which left him critically injured.

Local rescued the injured and rushed him to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tamim dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Hasara Highway Police Outpost.

Officer-in-Charge of Hasara Highway Police Outpost Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Mandol, 35, son of Sahebali Mandol, a resident of Kamalpur Village in Sujanagar Upazila of Pabna District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhatiapara Highway Police Camp in Kashani Solaiman said Aftab along with his cousin was going to Kashiani Sadar in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Tilchhara area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 7:30pm, which left Aftab dead on the spot and his cousin injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.







