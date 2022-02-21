Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Most schools, colleges in Kushtia have no Shaheed Minar

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
PM Serajul Islam

KUSHTIA, Feb 20:  Most schools and colleges in the district don't have Shaheed Minar.
There are 965 educational institutions in six upazilas of the district, which have no Shaheed Minar, a memorial of martyrs in the 1952 Language Movement.  
According to sources at the District Education Office-Kushtia, there are 60 colleges, 300 high schools, 700 primary schools, and 75 madrasas in six upazilas of the district. Only 20 colleges, 100 high schools and 50 primary schools have their Shaheed Minar. But the 75 madrasas have no Shaheed Minar.
Nazir Hossain, a class ten student of Khoksa Eakub Secondary High School in Khoksa Upazila, said, there is no Shaheed Minar at their school; but students demanded it for several times.
Naznin Akhter, a degree student of Khoksa Montu Woman College, "We have urged our principal for building a Shaheed Minar on the campus. But no initiative has yet been taken. The government spends a lot of money for construction of buildings at educational institutions. And it needs a small amount of money to build a Shaheed Minar."
Sagoto Pramanik, a class ten student of Boria High School, said, "We feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar. But the school authority is not taking any initiative."
Abdul Awal Mia, superintendent of Khoksa Biljani Dhakhil Madrasa said, "I feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar on the madrasa campus. But I cannot do it due to lack of fund. The government should take step for constructing Shaheed Minar at every educational institution."
Headmaster of Kushtia Police Line School and College, said, "With the fund collected from teachers, students, and local donors, I constructed a Shaheed Minar on the college campus several years back. Institution heads can take such initiative, and everybody in the society should extend help from their level."
District Education Officer said, "The government rule does not make it mandatory to construct Shaheed Minar at all educational institutions. So, I cannot direct them to construct Shaheed Minar. Institution authorities can construct Shaheed Minar on their own initiative."
DC Md Saidul Islam said, "It is necessary to build Shaheed Minar at every educational institution to keep the glorious history of the Language Movement alive in the mind of our students as it was the first step towards our Liberation War. Money should not be considered an obstruction if there is sincere desire to build Shaheed Minar."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man kills mother at Ramgarh
The Palash flower blossomed into beauty in the spring
Two found dead in Naogaon, Bogura
Santals demand protection of their language, culture
Noakhali man murdered in South Africa
23 people detained in Rajshahi
Cauliflower farmers happy over price at Dumuria
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Rain or thundershowers likely occur several places over country
Two, burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast, dies
US, NATO must respond on Russia's security guarantees: Putin
DRU pays tribute to Language Movement martyars
21st February: Dhaka University VC leads Probhat Feri
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a 2-2 draw
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Oppo to launch Find X5 Series Thursday
President, PM pay homage to language heroes
Most Read News
Get ready, hit the streets: Fakhrul asks BNP followers
Akhtaruzzaman expelled from BNP
2 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Macron, Putin to hold talks
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Canadian police use pepper spray to clear protest, arrest dozens
British PM: Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945
Trader stabbed dead in Dhaka's Sayedabad
World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
One killed in Narayanganj road accident
69 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft