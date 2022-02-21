Most schools, colleges in Kushtia have no Shaheed Minar

KUSHTIA, Feb 20: Most schools and colleges in the district don't have Shaheed Minar.

There are 965 educational institutions in six upazilas of the district, which have no Shaheed Minar, a memorial of martyrs in the 1952 Language Movement.

According to sources at the District Education Office-Kushtia, there are 60 colleges, 300 high schools, 700 primary schools, and 75 madrasas in six upazilas of the district. Only 20 colleges, 100 high schools and 50 primary schools have their Shaheed Minar. But the 75 madrasas have no Shaheed Minar.

Nazir Hossain, a class ten student of Khoksa Eakub Secondary High School in Khoksa Upazila, said, there is no Shaheed Minar at their school; but students demanded it for several times.

Naznin Akhter, a degree student of Khoksa Montu Woman College, "We have urged our principal for building a Shaheed Minar on the campus. But no initiative has yet been taken. The government spends a lot of money for construction of buildings at educational institutions. And it needs a small amount of money to build a Shaheed Minar."

Sagoto Pramanik, a class ten student of Boria High School, said, "We feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar. But the school authority is not taking any initiative."

Abdul Awal Mia, superintendent of Khoksa Biljani Dhakhil Madrasa said, "I feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar on the madrasa campus. But I cannot do it due to lack of fund. The government should take step for constructing Shaheed Minar at every educational institution."

Headmaster of Kushtia Police Line School and College, said, "With the fund collected from teachers, students, and local donors, I constructed a Shaheed Minar on the college campus several years back. Institution heads can take such initiative, and everybody in the society should extend help from their level."

District Education Officer said, "The government rule does not make it mandatory to construct Shaheed Minar at all educational institutions. So, I cannot direct them to construct Shaheed Minar. Institution authorities can construct Shaheed Minar on their own initiative."

DC Md Saidul Islam said, "It is necessary to build Shaheed Minar at every educational institution to keep the glorious history of the Language Movement alive in the mind of our students as it was the first step towards our Liberation War. Money should not be considered an obstruction if there is sincere desire to build Shaheed Minar."















