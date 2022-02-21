Video
Home Countryside

MCC drive on to evict illegal occupants

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Feb 20: A mobile court of the Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) conducted a drive at the entrance of Mechua Bazar recently.
It was conducted by MCC's Chief Waste Management Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman.  
During the mobile courting, illegal installations were removed while illegal settlers were evicted from areas nearing Mechua Bazaar and Palika Shopping Centre.
Md Arifur Rahman said, the operation will continue regularly to reduce suffering of citizens; necessary step has been taken to vacate sidewalks fokkowing instructions of MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu. Two persons were fined Tk 1,500.







