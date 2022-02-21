Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: FM

Video
DUBAI, Feb 20: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with rival Iran despite a "lack of substantive progress" so far, and urged Tehran to change its behaviour in the region.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, which cut ties in 2016, launched talks last year hosted by Iraq as global powers sought to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran, which Gulf states deemed flawed for not tackling Iran's missiles programme and network of proxies.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said if the 2015 nuclear pact was revived that should be "a starting point, not an end point" in order to address regional concerns, and that Riyadh remained interested in talks with Iran.
"That will indeed require from our neighbours in Iran a serious desire to address the underlying issues that exist. We hope that there is a serious desire to find a new modus operandi," he said.    -REUTERS



