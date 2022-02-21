Video
Development in Arunachal being speeded up: Modi

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

NEW DELHI, Feb 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government has done unprecedented work to speed up development in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that modern infrastructure is being built there considering its role from the national security perspective.
In his message to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the 36th statehood day and celebrations marking 50 years of its naming, Modi said that it has been his firm belief that eastern India and particularly the northeast will be the engine of the country's development in the 21st century.
He asserted that the government is working with full force to make Arunachal Pradesh a major gateway to East Asia.
"I am satisfied that the government is justifying the confidence reposed by you on us under young Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership. Your faith encourages the double engine government to work harder and with more strength to make efforts," Modi said addressing the people of the state via video conference.
This path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas aur Sabka Prayas' will ensure a better future for Arunachal, PM Modi said.
"With this spirit, unprecedented work has been done to speed up the development of Arunachal in the last seven years. Comprehensive work on connectivity and power infrastructure is making life and business easy in Arunachal," he said.
Along with Itanagar, connecting all the capitals in the northeast by rail has been our priority, the prime minister asserted.
"Considering the role of Arunachal Pradesh from the national security perspective, modern infrastructure is being built," PM Modi said.
In his remarks, PM Modi also quoted lines from Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika's famous song 'Arunachal Hamara'.
The prime minister praised Arunachal Pradesh for promoting the feeling of patriotism and social harmony and also for preserving the cultural legacy of the country.  He paid tributes to the martyrs from Arunachal Pradesh who laid down their lives for the country.  "Be it the Anglo-Abor war or the security of the border after Independence, the tales of valour of the people of Arunachal are a priceless heritage for every Indian," Modi said.    -PTI


