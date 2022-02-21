Video
Monday, 21 February, 2022, 1:46 PM
Vote for one who answers fearlessly: Rahul

Published : Monday, 21 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

NEW DELHI, Feb 20: With Punjab going to polls on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people of the state to vote for the one who supports them and answers fearlessly.
He also urged voters in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is taking place for the third phase, to vote for development, and said a new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government.
Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is taking place while polling is also underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh.    -PTI


